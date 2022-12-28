Warming temperatures and eventually rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the frigid stretch of weather now officially behind us, we can look towards the warming trend that will continue through the beginning of 2023. The 50s from yesterday will turn into the 60s and even the 70s over the next week!

Today will be in the lower 60s with more clouds across the area for the afternoon hours. With relatively light wind speeds it will still be a nice day. The clouds we see this afternoon will not produce any rain.

Rain chances are high Friday, Saturday and again next week. (WSFA 12 News)

This will be followed by highs in the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Skies will feature plenty of sunshine tomorrow to make it feel even warmer.

What’s even better is there are no more 20s or 30s in the forecast after this morning. That means no more frosty or freezing nights through at least the first several days of the new year! That’s probably a very welcome thing for many of us after the latest round of frigid temperatures.

It may dry for now, but things change heading into the upcoming holiday weekend. Moisture increases tomorrow night and eventually rain enters the picture Friday afternoon. Rain will continue Friday night and into the first half of Saturday. That is the window with the highest chance of rain at this point in time.

Heavy rainfall and some instances of flash flooding are possible Friday and Friday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Coverage will be at 60% late Friday, 90% Friday night and 70% early in the day Saturday. These percentages will likely change a little bit as we get closer to the weekend and get a better handle on what exactly will transpire.

Some heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms are likely during this period. No severe weather is expected, but some flooding concerns may arise with rain totals of 1-3″ looking like a good bet by the end of the day Saturday.

Temperatures will stay warm even with the rain. Look for highs in the mid-60s Friday and the upper 60s to around 70 on Saturday. With drier weather back on New Year’s Day it’s likely the thermometer hits 70 degrees.

Early day showers and storms are expected Saturday, then New Year's Day is dry. (WSFA 12 News)

The dry weather won’t last as another chance of rain is in the forecast to start 2023. Monday won’t be overly wet, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible. The chance of rain and thunderstorms goes up for the Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday period as another system moves into Alabama. This one will again possess the capability of dropping heavy rain. There could even be a strong storm with this system so it bears watching.

Highs will still soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s through next Wednesday. There are signs that temperatures cool down a bit by the second half of next week and the first weekend of the new year.

