Beautiful today before the rain moves in tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The warming trend continues to march on. After surpassing 60 degrees yesterday, the next milestone is reaching 70 degrees. And today it will happen as highs head for the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine. Wind speeds will be around 10 mph.

A few spots have dipped into the 30s this morning, but no frost or freeze concerns exist. That will actually hold true for at least the next 7 days. The next opportunity for colder air may arrive by the end of next week.

Rain is likely Friday afternoon, evening and night. (WSFA 12 News)

It may dry for now, but things change heading into the holiday weekend. Moisture increases tomorrow and eventually rain enters the picture for the afternoon. Rain will continue tomorrow night and into the first half of Saturday. That is the window with the highest chance of rain at this point in time. Coverage will be at 60% late Friday, 80% Friday night and 60% early Saturday.

Some heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms are likely during this period. No severe weather is expected, though some flooding concerns may arise with rain totals of 1-3″ looking like a good bet. Temperatures will stay warm even with the rain. Look for highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s both Friday and Saturday.

Rain is likely Friday afternoon through Saturday morning and again next week. (WSFA 12 News)

With drier weather back on New Year’s Day it’s likely highs head into the lower 70s. The dry weather won’t last long as another chance of rain is in the forecast to start 2023. Monday won’t be overly wet, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible; coverage around 30% or so.

The chance of rain and thunderstorms goes up for the Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday period as another system moves into Alabama. This one will again possess the capability of dropping heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. There could even be a few stronger storms with this system so it bears watching. Total rain between Monday and Wednesday will be in the 2-4″ range with some higher totals possible.

Rain totals by next Wednesday will be in the 4-7" range. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will still soar up to around 70 degrees Monday and Tuesday before dropping a little bit into the upper 60s for Wednesday. As mentioned above, there are signs that temperatures cool down by late next week and the first weekend of the new year.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.