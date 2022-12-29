Camellia Bowl fans express frustration over 2022 planning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some fans who made the trek to Montgomery to cheer on their team in Tuesday’s Camellia Bowl walked away with disappointment, and it wasn’t necessarily over the game’s final scores.

The ninth annual Camellia Bowl at Montgomery’s historic Cramton Bowl ended with a close win by the Buffalo Bulls as they bested the Georgia Southern Eagles by a score of 23-21.

WTOC in Savannah, Georgia, spoke with returning fans who said said they didn’t want to come across as sour grapes after their team’s loss, but noted the experience they had in Montgomery fell short of expectations.

Fans had issues with stadium concessions and venues around the city while visiting, saying many restaurants weren’t open when they arrived Monday to support an influx of bowl visitors.

“I just can’t imagine that you know thousands and thousands of people are coming to your town, that you just wouldn’t have everything open and have extra people everywhere because you know there’s tons of money to be made,” said Michelle Biggers, whose family traveled to Montgomery for the matchup.

Others took to social media to share their frustrations after the official Camellia Bowl Twitter account shared its thanks for “such an incredible experience!”

Thank you to all of the fans in Montgomery and at home that made today such an incredible experience!#HistoryHappensHere pic.twitter.com/x3ovrzj0gF — Camellia Bowl (@CamelliaBowl) December 28, 2022

“When you have to go outside @CityofMGM to get food the night before a Bowl game because nothing is available in the city, that’s not incredible,” said one commenter.

“Not sure that “incredible” is what I would call it,” tweeted another. “Long and horribly inefficient lines everywhere made fans miss large chunks of the game.”

Others complained there were still people waiting to get into the game at half time.

Johnny Williams, the executive director for the Camellia Bowl, said there were logistical issues for fans, admitting Georgia Southern had double the crowd that had been expected.

Organizers were looking for 10,000 to 12,000 fans but more than 15,000 showed up to Cramton Bowl. That led to some of the issues with getting into the game, parking and selling out of concessions.

“We’re just proud of all the support we’ve had locally with our sponsors and all the volunteers, the people who work all year tirelessly to make this happen,” Williams said, “and the city and the county being one of our main sponsors, helping with all the logistics around the game during the week, our merchants that opened up to help us have some hospitality for them on Christmas Even and Christmas Day, that was logistics we had to work through other than just the game on Tuesday.”

Williams called it “a good problem” for the bowl game, though he added there was “a little frustration” at the wait times and other issues. He said it’s part of the learning experience organizers hope to use to improve the experience for next year.

The City of Montgomery has not yet reacted to requests for comment.

