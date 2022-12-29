Funeral route announced for Sheriff Joe Sedinger

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The funeral procession route has been announced for the late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died on Monday.

The funeral procession will start at Centerpoint Fellowship Church and end at Rawlinson Cemetery. It will pass the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and Courthouse one last time, where Sheriff Sedinger spent almost 30 years of his career in public service.

The route will take Sheriff Sedinger past the Autauga County Sheriff's Office one last time. (Autauga County Sheriff's Office)

The public is encouraged to line the streets Friday in his honor.

The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Centrepoint Church in Prattville. For those who are not able to attend the funeral, Centerpoint church will be streaming the service live on their YouTube page

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.