Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Funeral route announced for Sheriff Joe Sedinger

The funeral procession route has been announced for the late Autauga County Sheriff Joe...
The funeral procession route has been announced for the late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died this past Monday(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The funeral procession route has been announced for the late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died on Monday.

The funeral procession will start at Centerpoint Fellowship Church and end at Rawlinson Cemetery. It will pass the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and Courthouse one last time, where Sheriff Sedinger spent almost 30 years of his career in public service.

The route will take Sheriff Sedinger past the Autauga County Sheriff's Office one last time.
The route will take Sheriff Sedinger past the Autauga County Sheriff's Office one last time.(Autauga County Sheriff's Office)

The public is encouraged to line the streets Friday in his honor.

The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Centrepoint Church in Prattville. For those who are not able to attend the funeral, Centerpoint church will be streaming the service live on their YouTube page

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old dies after being shot in Montgomery
Lea Lewis and Joe Harris were arrested following the shooting death of Emanuel Lucas in Elmore...
2 arrested in overnight shooting death in Elmore County
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
ADPH warns of the stomach bug this winter
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

Damage can be seen to the passenger door of a Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle that was involved...
Montgomery Fire/Rescue truck involved in two-vehicle crash near Taylor Road
Fans had issues with stadium concessions and venues around the city while visiting, saying many...
Camellia Bowl fans express frustration over 2022 planning
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
Montgomery Fire/Rescue truck involved in crash
Montgomery Fire/Rescue truck involved in crash