Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Gun permits no longer required in Georgia and Alabama on January 1

If you have a concealed carry permit, you can bring a gun into state parks, including Acadia.
If you have a concealed carry permit, you can bring a gun into state parks, including Acadia.(WABI)
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE Co., Ala. (WTVM) - In just a few days, people in Georgia and Alabama will be able to carry guns without permits. This comes months after Governors in both states passed laws, ditching the requirement.

But, without the additional revenue generated from permit fees, some sheriffs in Alabama are worried.

The fees for gun permits help them buy equipment they need. Lee County’s Sheriff says his office has already seen a decline in revenue for those permits, now that they are no longer required. Even though they’re ok financially, he says it could really hurt smaller counties.

January first, the Permitless Carry bill or Constitutional Carry Act will go into effect, meaning those in states like Georgia and Alabama will be able to carry a concealed gun without a permit.

“It does not change the fact that permits will continue to be issued, they will,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

But, getting a permit costs money and the fees vary. In Lee County, Alabama, for example, the price is $20 a year.

“And those fees that are generated by the permit go directly to law enforcement purpose only...For instance, here at the sheriff’s office in Lee County, we use that for training and education primarily,” Sheriff Jones adds.

With gun permit requirements out the window, Sheriff Jones says they’ve already seen a 30 to 40% decrease in revenue. While it has not put a dent in their budget, he says sheriffs in smaller counties throughout Alabama have expressed concerns about how they’re going to make up for the loss.

To help, state lawmakers set grant money aside.

“There is a process and application process. And that should help particularly the smaller counties,” said Sheriff Jones.

Another thing to keep in mind -- despite the law, you CANNOT carry your gun EVERYWHERE. Guns are not allowed in places like airports, courthouses, city halls, sheriff’s offices, police departments, mental health facilities, or properties with posted signs.

Sheriff Jones also says before traveling to another state -- make sure you are aware of their gun laws because certain states DO still require permits to carry concealed weapons.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old dies after being shot in Montgomery
Lea Lewis and Joe Harris were arrested following the shooting death of Emanuel Lucas in Elmore...
2 arrested in overnight shooting death in Elmore County
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
ADPH warns of the stomach bug this winter
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
Nate Oats UA men's basketball coach
Sears scores 20, No. 8 Alabama beats No. 21 Miss St 78-67
Shorter/ Macon County Water Authority
Water restored in Macon County
Fans had issues with stadium concessions and venues around the city while visiting, saying many...
Camellia Bowl fans express frustration over 2022 planning