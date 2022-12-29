Hayneville opens water distribution site as water system repairs continue

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Many cities and towns are still working to bounce back after freezing temperatures caused major water issues. The town of Hayneville is one area experiencing significant issues with its water supply after days of cold weather led to pipes freezing then bursting.

“We have found a lot of busted pipes,” said Hayneville Mayor Jimmie Davis Mayor. “If I’m going to put a number on them, I’m going to say 150 to 175.”

Davis said they have been working around the clock to fix the leaks and get water restored, but the pumps are still struggling to keep up with the demand.

“The booster pump and the well couldn’t keep up with the losses that was being spilled into the ground. It’s got a few customers still out in Letohatchee that don’t have any water, but the system should be up and operational by this afternoon,” he said.

Hayneville Town Hall turned into a water distribution site Wednesday for residents to drive through and pick up cases of water.

Hayneville resident Beatrice Aaron said she’s lived here for over 40 years and has never seen the water system impacted like this.

“I have some but it’s running low,” said Aaron. “It’s a blessing that they are doing that for us.”

Davis said it will take some time for the system to begin working at full capacity. Until then, they are urging residents with water to conserve as much as possible.

“We are working diligently to try to rectify this problem and try to eliminate this from happening in the near future,” said Davis.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.