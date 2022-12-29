Montgomery Fire Rescue involved in a two vehicle crash near Taylor Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Fire Rescue medic truck was involved in a two-vehicle crash this morning near Taylor Road.

Around 8:50 a.m. Montgomery Police and additional Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a two-vehicle crash on I-85 northbound near Taylor Road.

According to MPD, the driver of the medic truck did not incur any injuries. However, the passenger was injured, but the injuries were not life-threatening. The driver of the second vehicle was ok and was not injured in the accident.

There is no additional information available at this time.

