Montgomery Fire Rescue involved in a two vehicle crash near Taylor Road

Damage done to the passenger door when the Montgomery Fire Rescue vehicle was involved in an...
Damage done to the passenger door when the Montgomery Fire Rescue vehicle was involved in an accident.(WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Fire Rescue medic truck was involved in a two-vehicle crash this morning near Taylor Road.

Around 8:50 a.m. Montgomery Police and additional Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a two-vehicle crash on I-85 northbound near Taylor Road.

According to MPD, the driver of the medic truck did not incur any injuries. However, the passenger was injured, but the injuries were not life-threatening. The driver of the second vehicle was ok and was not injured in the accident.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

