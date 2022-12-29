Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: Abbeville daycare worker abused 4-year-old

Abbeville police say their investigation revealed that Kelley dragged the victim to the floor and exerted excessive force on December 6.
Abbeville police say their investigation revealed that Kelley dragged the victim to the floor and exerted excessive force on December 6.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Abbeville daycare worker faces child abuse charges.

Maya Kearra Shante Kelley, 32, is accused of becoming violent with a four-year-old.

Arrested on Wednesday, she faces seven counts.

Abbeville police say their investigation revealed that Kelley dragged the victim to the floor and exerted excessive force on December 6.

She also made him stand in the corner while she yelled at him for several minutes, per an arrest document.

“We were able to review videos inside the daycare that confirm the incidents,” Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship told WTVY News 4.

Arrest reports indicate the abuse occurred during a three-hour period and involved only the four-year-old who did not receive serious injuries.

Blankenship declined to identify the daycare, saying the owner cooperated with the investigation and had apparently been unaware of what had occurred.

Kelley, who resides in Clopton, posted bond, and was released from the Henry County Jail.

Alabama court records reveal she has no previous arrests in the state.

Because the daycare was not publicly identified, her employment status is unclear, though Blankenship believes she has been dismissed.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old dies after being shot in Montgomery
Lea Lewis and Joe Harris were arrested following the shooting death of Emanuel Lucas in Elmore...
2 arrested in overnight shooting death in Elmore County
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
ADPH warns of the stomach bug this winter
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

A man was reportedly struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Boll Weevil Circle
Pedestrian struck, killed in Enterprise
The funeral procession route has been announced for the late Autauga County Sheriff Joe...
Funeral route announced for Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Damage can be seen to the passenger door of a Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle that was involved...
Montgomery Fire/Rescue truck involved in two-vehicle crash near Taylor Road
Fans had issues with stadium concessions and venues around the city while visiting, saying many...
Camellia Bowl fans express frustration over 2022 planning
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022