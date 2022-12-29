Selma woman killed in early morning crash

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An early morning crash has claimed the life of a Selma woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, was killed when the 2012 Honda Accord she was driving left the roadway and struck a light pole. Authorities said Sharpe was not using a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 80 in Selma, according to ALEA.

No further details about the crash were released as troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.