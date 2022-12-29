‘We are out of danger’: Selma mayor touts improved water supply

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After days of water supply issues amid freezing temperatures in Selma, the city’s mayor reports water supply improvements.

“I am pleased to announce that we have managed to get the water leakage to a manageable level,” said Mayor James Perkins Jr. “Our water supply has been stabilized and our tanks on the low side are at normal levels. The high side tanks are increasing as well. Selma, we are out of danger.”

Perkins said the city’s water supply is safe and usable. He is also requesting that citizens continue to preserve water but added that normal use is fine.

The mayor said residents who had their water turned off may see brown water initially. “Just drain your lines of the backup and things should be just fine,” Pekins advised.

He thanked Selma Water System and city workers for their efforts in adverting a “complete shutdown” of the city’s water system. “In my opinion, these guys are heroes. Their tireless effort averted a complete shutdown of our water system.”

