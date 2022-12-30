Advertise
Alabama Department of Corrections investigation underway after five former staffers arrested in December

Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - In December, Limestone County deputies arrested five former Alabama Department of Corrections officers.

Court records show each person faces multiple charges for crimes committed in the Limestone Correctional Facility. Charges include bribery and using an official position as a corrections officer for personal gain.

Stacy George worked with these former staffers before his retirement in November. He believes he knows why this is happening at the prison.

“I would say the staffing levels is probably the biggest thing because we’ve never seen this much corruption at this level,” he said.

According to court records the former corrections officers are accused of being involved in smuggling contraband to inmates. George says the balance of power within the facility shifted after separating different divisions of its staff and it’s yielding more arrests.

“I think the system set up now, the reason they’re catching more people is because of that separation,” George continued. “And it needed to be done.”

The following statement was provided by ADOC Commissioner John Hamm on the contraband policy:

The ADOC is committed to enforcing our zero-tolerance policy on contraband and works very hard to eradicate it from our facilities, particularly when it comes to policing our own.

George says he has faith that political leaders will step forward to end the corruption plaguing the Limestone Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

