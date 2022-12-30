Advertise
Arrest made in homicide of Montgomery boy, 14

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old Montgomery boy.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old Montgomery boy, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Demericon Crosskey, 18, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with murder for the death of Deanthony Vickers.

Vicker’s a Carver High School student, was shot around 5 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way. He died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Few other details about the homicide have been released, including a motive.

Crosskey is being held Montgomery County Detention Facility. A mug shot and bail information were not immediately available.

