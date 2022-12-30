Arrest made in homicide of Montgomery boy, 14

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old Montgomery boy, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Demericon Crosskey, 18, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with murder for the death of Deanthony Vickers.

Vicker’s a Carver High School student, was shot around 5 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way. He died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Few other details about the homicide have been released, including a motive.

Crosskey is being held Montgomery County Detention Facility. A mug shot and bail information were not immediately available.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.