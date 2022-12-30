Chief deputy to serve as interim sheriff for Autauga County

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County’s chief deputy will serve as sheriff for the next few weeks in place of the late Joe Sedinger.

Gov. Kay Ivey appointed David Hill to finish Sedinger’s term, which runs until around Jan. 16. This is about when Sedinger’s current term would have ended and he would have started his third after winning reelection last month.

Ivey’s spokeswoman said she will appoint someone to fill the vacancy once the new term begins. Her team is currently identifying candidates.

Hill’s appointment is effective immediately.

Ivey’s statement reads: “As one of my appointees, you will be making important decisions that directly affect the citizens of Alabama. I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my Administration, and I know that you will embody those two virtues while serving the people of Alabama...The responsibility that comes with this appointment is not to be taken lightly. I trust that you will rise to the occasion and set a standard for others to follow.”

Sedinger died Monday following a brief battle with cancer. He had worked with the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office for almost 30 years, serving as sheriff since his first election in 2014.

Sedinger’s funeral was held in Prattville Friday.

Ivey’s other appointments Friday were that of Keith Blackwell as district attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit, effective Jan. 1, and Greg Reid as circuit judge of the 41st Judicial Circuit, Place 1, effective Jan. 17.

