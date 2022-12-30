Advertise
EMA director advises on utility bills, water pipe upkeep following winter weather

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Paul Goyette / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many water customers have been dealing with water shortages over the Christmas holiday as a result of winter weather, with pipes bursting in some households.

The excessive water loss brings about a new concern: a high utility bill.

Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee said no water was flowing when the pipes busted, so the customers won’t be billed for the loss. However, if it was not addressed prior to the water being restored, they will see a usage increase.

“Make sure that you check around your property. Once the pipes have thawed out, and most of them should be thawed out by now, to make sure that you don’t have any unforeseen leaks that could cause you some problems in the future,” Lee said.

Lee added that anyone who has property in Macon County should check to make sure pipes are secure because “once the system is up and running at its optimum pressure, you will have a heavy flow of water if you have a pipe that has been breached.”

Property owners should contact their insurance companies for any water damage to their homes, and water customers should call their local water authorities if there are any issues of water coming out of the ground or if their bill is excessively high.

The Macon County Water Authority is asking customers to continue to be mindful of water consumption as crews are working to bring water pressure back up to normal levels.

