First Alert: Rain returns Friday, tracking more wet weather next week

Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely late Friday through early Saturday, with another round of rain and storms arriving by midweek next week.
First Alert 12: Tracking multiple weather systems that will bring rain chances to the area.
By Nick Gunter, Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It may dry now, but things will change as we head into the holiday weekend. Moisture builds Friday and rain will start to enter the area during the afternoon hours tomorrow.

Once the rain arrives into Alabama, it will linger through the first half of Saturday. Some heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms are likely during this period. While no severe weather is expected, we are giving you a FIRST ALERT for potential flooding concerns that may arise with rain totals of 1 to 3″ in the forecast.

Rain is likely Friday afternoon, evening and night.
Rain is likely Friday afternoon, evening and night.(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will stay warm even with the rain expected. Highs will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s both Friday and Saturday.

Drier weather returns New Year’s Day and it’s likely afternoon highs will warm back into 70s. The dry weather will not last long however, as another storm system moves into the area during the first week of 2023. While Monday won’t be overly wet, with a few scattered showers expected, things change as we move towards midweek.

The chance of rain and thunderstorms rise Tuesday into Wednesday as a strong cold front is forecast to pushes across the Deep South. That cold front will again be capable of dropping heavy rainfall and bring thunderstorms to the area.

We are giving you the FIRST ALERT for potentially strong storms with this midweek system, and for gusty winds and heavy rain. In fact, the forecast for total rain between Monday and Wednesday is between 2 to 4″ with some higher totals possible.

Highs will still soar again near 70 degrees both Monday and Tuesday before dropping a little bit into the upper 60s by Wednesday. Behind the front, temperatures are expected to cool down a bit by late next week and into the first weekend of January.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

