Montgomery’s weather history on New Year’s

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wild weather may be an understatement when describing what Montgomery has seen on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The data we have goes all the way back to the late 1800s.

Everything from accumulating snow to drenching rain and thunderstorms has occurred. Temperatures have been as low as the teens and as toasty as the 80s!

There has been heavy rain, thunderstorms, snow, heat, and cold on New Year's Eve. (WSFA 12 News)

The coldest temperature recorded in Montgomery on New Year’s Eve is a shivering 14°. That happened way back in 1880, or just over 140 years ago. Not that long, right?

The warmest New Year’s Eve temperature recorded happened in 2021 when the thermometer reached a toasty 83 degrees. The wettest New Year’s Eve came back in 1989 when nearly two inches of rain fell in Central Alabama.

And believe it or not a snowstorm has impacted the region on December 31st. A whopping 3.5″ of snow fell in New Year’s Eve back in 1899!

There has been a range of weather on New Year's Day in Montgomery. (WSFA 12 News)

New Year’s Day is similar when it comes to the coldest, warmest and wettest values. It’s been as cold as 18° on New Year’s Day and as warm as 83°. Back in 2017 nearly two inches of rain fell in Montgomery on New Year’s.

Snow has been recorded on January 1st, just like December 31st. Just over a half inch of snow was measured in Montgomery all the way back on January 1, 1881! That happens to be the only time New Year’s Day saw measurable snowfall.

There have been some wild weather swings on New Year's Day from year to year. (WSFA 12 News)

The more recent New Year’s Days have been snow-free. The most recent year in which snowflakes fell from the sky in Montgomery was 1964. A “trace” of snow fell that year.

Rain has been easier to come by of late. Since 2010, there have been more wet New Year’s than dry ones. Ten of the last 13 New Year’s Days have featured rain of some degree.

Warmth and cold have occurred plenty of times in the last decade on January 1st. There really isn’t a pattern when it comes to what years and warm and what years are cold, but it all averages out to highs near 60 degrees and lows in the upper 30s!

