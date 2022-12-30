New Year’s Eve events, celebrations in the River Region

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2023 just around the corner and there are celebrations planned to help people to ring in the new year!

Montgomery

New Year’s Eve on the Riverfront , 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

355 Commerce Street Live entertainment, food, vendors and fireworks

Harriott II New Year’s Eve party cruise

255 Commerce Street, starting at 10 p.m. Saturday

Enjoy a two-hour cruise down the Alabama River followed by a fireworks finale at midnight. The event includes food and live entertainment.

Prattville

New Year’s Eve at the ice skating rink - 1 p.m. - midnight

Creekside Park near Heritage Park $5 per person for 30 mins. (includes skates)

Wetumpka

Fireworks at Gold Star Park

The event will kickoff with a countdown at 11:59 p.m.

