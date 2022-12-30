New Year’s Eve events, celebrations in the River Region
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2023 just around the corner and there are celebrations planned to help people to ring in the new year!
Montgomery
- New Year’s Eve on the Riverfront , 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
355 Commerce Street Live entertainment, food, vendors and fireworks
For more info, click here.
- Harriott II New Year’s Eve party cruise
255 Commerce Street, starting at 10 p.m. Saturday
Enjoy a two-hour cruise down the Alabama River followed by a fireworks finale at midnight. The event includes food and live entertainment.
For ticket info and other details, click here.
Prattville
- New Year’s Eve at the ice skating rink - 1 p.m. - midnight
Creekside Park near Heritage Park $5 per person for 30 mins. (includes skates)
For more details, click here.
Wetumpka
- Fireworks at Gold Star Park
The event will kickoff with a countdown at 11:59 p.m.
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.