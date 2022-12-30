Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

New Year’s Eve events, celebrations in the River Region

que rituales hacer en año nuevo
(Pixabay)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2023 just around the corner and there are celebrations planned to help people to ring in the new year!

Montgomery

  • New Year’s Eve on the Riverfront , 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

355 Commerce Street Live entertainment, food, vendors and fireworks

For more info, click here.

  • Harriott II New Year’s Eve party cruise

255 Commerce Street, starting at 10 p.m. Saturday

Enjoy a two-hour cruise down the Alabama River followed by a fireworks finale at midnight. The event includes food and live entertainment.

For ticket info and other details, click here.

Prattville

  • New Year’s Eve at the ice skating rink - 1 p.m. - midnight

Creekside Park near Heritage Park $5 per person for 30 mins. (includes skates)

For more details, click here.

Wetumpka

  • Fireworks at Gold Star Park

The event will kickoff with a countdown at 11:59 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demericon Crosskey is charged with murder in the shooting death of Deanthony Vickers.
Arrest made in shooting death of 14-year-old Montgomery student
This tool shows where severe storms are possible next Wednesday morning.
First Alert: Risk for strong storms next week
Selma woman killed in early morning crash
14-year-old dies after being shot in Montgomery

Latest News

9th annual Camellia Bowl happening TODAY! Here’s what you need to know
The Rundown: Holiday events happening the week of Christmas
The Rundown: Holiday events to enjoy the week of Christmas
Alabama Governor's Mansion (Courtesy: AL Dept. of Tourism)
Last chance to enjoy the Governor’s Mansion Holiday Candlelight Tour is Monday
Bama Lights
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama