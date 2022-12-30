Rain moves in today, lasts into New Year’s Eve

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The warmer weather will be continuing for Central Alabama. We may not hit 77 degrees like we did yesterday, but highs will keep heading up to about 70 degrees, if not warmer, through the middle of next week.

Total rain today, tonight and tomorrow will be around 1-2" for most. (WSFA 12 News)

Not only are the afternoons warmer, but there are no frost or freeze concerns at night. That will actually hold true for at least the next 7 days. The next shot of colder air will arrive at the end of next week when 30s are back in the forecast.

Let’s switch gears and discuss the other part of the forecast: the chance of rain and thunderstorms. There will be plenty of that over the next week. Moisture is already on the increase this morning and rain will follow suit this afternoon.

Rain and some storms are likely through the first half of Saturday, then the weekend is dry. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain will be most widespread between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. before things turn more showery tonight. Coverage of rain and a few thunderstorms rises again heading into tomorrow morning and afternoon. The rain should end by 5 p.m. tomorrow, which is great news for any New Year’s Eve plans you may have!

Some locally heavy rain and gusty winds are possible during this period. However, the risk of any storm becoming severe today, tonight or tomorrow is very low. The chance isn’t zero, but it’s very low. Temperatures will stay warm even with the rain and enhanced cloud cover. Look for highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s both today and tomorrow.

Rain is likely this afternoon, tonight and the first half of tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

With drier weather back on New Year’s Day it’s likely highs head into the lower 70s. The dry weather won’t last long as another chance of rain is in the forecast to start 2023. Monday won’t be overly wet, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible.

The chance of rain and thunderstorms goes up significantly for the Tuesday, Tuesday night and early Wednesday period as another system moves into Alabama. This one will again possess the capability of bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms. There could even be some strong to severe storms with this system -- especially Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Highs will continue reaching or exceeding 70 degrees into the start of 2023. (WSFA 12 News)

Total rain between Monday and Wednesday will be in the 1-3″ range for most of us. The risk of flooding looks minor at this point unless heavier rains fall over the same areas...something we can’t predict this far ahead of time.

Highs will still warm up to around or just above 70 degrees Monday and Tuesday before dropping a little bit into the upper 60s for Wednesday. As mentioned above, there will be a more noticeable drop in temperatures for late next week and next weekend. More on that in the coming days.

