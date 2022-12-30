Union Springs man charged with capital murder

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs Police have charged a man with the murder of Sidney Freeman on Christmas Eve.

According to Police, 18-year-old Jarquavious Ahmad Smith of Union Springs has been charged with capital murder, shooting into an occupied residence, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the 600 block of Johnson St. on Christmas Eve.

Smith is currently in the Bullock County Jail.

No additional information is available at this time.

