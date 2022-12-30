Advertise
Wetumpka mayor says incoming Publix adds to city’s economic growth

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Wetumpka is ending 2022 on a high note. Mayor Jerry Willis said 2022 brought forth lots of progress and new opportunities.

“It’s been a wonderful, wonderful year,” said Willis.

On Wednesday, the city announced Publix is coming. This is a project Willis said has been in the works for more than two years.

“They are coming here with a 48,000 square foot facility. Adjacent to that is a 7,000 square foot stretch of buildings that will have other businesses in it, then there will be two or three out parcels also on this property. So that is economic development, and that’s what we’re interested in,” said Willis.

Willis said the city continues to see growth in tourism with the revitalization of the downtown. He says the area has welcomed new restaurants, shops and lodging options.

“Downtown is the heart of a community. So if the heart’s not working correctly, the outer limbs aren’t working correctly,” said Willis.

Looking forward to 2023, Willis said he is very optimistic as to the direction the city is moving in.

“We have so many things here. We have Fort Toulouse-Fort Jackson. We have Jasmine Hill Gardens. We have the crater. The crater story has really never been told. We want to tell that story,” said Willis.

One way the mayor said the city is looking to continue to promote the city and attract tourist is by establishing a tourism department within the city.

