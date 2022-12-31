Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

1 dead, 2 hurt in Friday crash near Selma

A two-vehicle crash near Selma left one person dead and two others hurt Friday.
A two-vehicle crash near Selma left one person dead and two others hurt Friday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Dallas County that left one person dead and two others injured Friday morning.

According to ALEA, 63-year-old Clarence W. King, of Selma, was killed when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma, in which he was a passenger, was struck by a woman driving a 2020 Chevrolet Trax. Troopers said King was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities said the driver of the Toyota was airlifted to UAB Hospital for his injuries, while the driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma.

ALEA said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 80 near mile marker 78, about three miles west of Selma.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demericon Crosskey is charged with murder in the shooting death of Deanthony Vickers.
Arrest made in shooting death of 14-year-old Montgomery student
Jarquavious Ahmad Smith has been charged with the murder of Sidney Freeman
18-year-old charged with capital murder in Union Springs
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
Deanthony Vickers, 14, was shot Monday at Park Towne Way in South Montgomery
‘DJ was truly a gift from God’: Father of slain Montgomery teen speaks

Latest News

File image
Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery murder case
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the...
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
File image
Montgomery woman killed in New Year’s Eve crash
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022