1 dead, 2 hurt in Friday crash near Selma

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Dallas County that left one person dead and two others injured Friday morning.

According to ALEA, 63-year-old Clarence W. King, of Selma, was killed when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma, in which he was a passenger, was struck by a woman driving a 2020 Chevrolet Trax. Troopers said King was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities said the driver of the Toyota was airlifted to UAB Hospital for his injuries, while the driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma.

ALEA said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 80 near mile marker 78, about three miles west of Selma.

