Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly Friday night shooting.

Sherman Stoval, 41, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 43-year-old Danyell Brown, also of Montgomery.

According to police, authorities were called to the 410 block of Carmichael Road around 8:30 pm. Friday after receiving word of a person shot. Officers said the victim was found with a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

Stovall is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

