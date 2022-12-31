BYU football player killed, 3 injured after retaining wall collapses in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Brigham Young University football player is dead and three others were seriously injured after a 15-foot retaining rock wall collapsed in Kailua on Friday, authorities said.

BYU identified the victim as 22-year-old Sione Veikoso.

According to a recent post on the school’s website, the Kailua High School graduate played football for BYU as a redshirt freshman this past season. The head coach said he spoke with Veikoso’s family before offering his condolences online.

Emergency crews responded around noon on to reports of a collapsed retaining wall on Akiikii Place.

There were four men trapped in the debris. The fire department said bystanders used a mini excavator in an attempt to get to the victims before firefighters took over.

“It was a very difficult area to get to, to remove the debris, so personnel worked together, removed the debris and were able to get to the first two trapped people,” said HFD Capt. Kevin Mokulehua.

He described the debris as a mix of heavy blue gravel and red dirt. Firefighters joined neighbors to free the men from the debris, digging by hand.

“Our thoughts and prayers are going out to the family of the victim who succumbed to his injuries and for the homeowner,” Mokulehua said.

HPD said they freed the first man in about 10 minutes, then two other men. It wasn’t until about 1:30 p.m. that rescuers were able to recover the fourth man where officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS said six people total were involved. Three patients were in serious but stable condition. Two of the victims were transported to a nearby hospital, but one refused transport.

The two who were uninjured were both minors.

At the time of the incident, the homeowner said she was having a construction company repair a stone wall at the back of her house. She said she expresses her condolences to the family of the deceased and is offering her prayers to the injured workers.

Her neighbor, 90-year-old Terry Walczak, said the homeowner is a person who follows rules.

“She has this sad occasion of her wall collapsing and we had rain here, which probably loosened the soil,” Walczak said. “It could no way be her.”

HNN has reached out to the construction company and are waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, an investigation by the Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health Division is underway.

