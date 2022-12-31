‘DJ was truly a gift from God’: Father of slain Montgomery teen speaks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family and a community are devastated after the loss of a Montgomery teen.

“I feel like a piece of my heart been ripped out my chest,” said Deanthony Vickers Sr., the victim’s father.

Deanthony “DJ” Vickers Jr., 14, was shot Monday on the 4800 block of Park Towne Way. He died from his injuries Wednesday.

The victim’s father described his son as a “gift from God” with a bright future ahead of him.

“His future got took away from him before it even got started,” Vickers said.

Montgomery police arrested Demericon Crosskey, 18, in connection to the shooting Thursday.

Vickers said he knew the suspect prior to the homicide.

“I remember him when he was a baby in Pampers,” he said, “I’m familiar with his mother, his cousins. I wouldn’t understand why would he shoot a 14-year-old”

Vickers’ death marks the 17th homicide of 2022 in Montgomery District 6, which Councilman Oronde Mitchell said he has seen too many of since he was sworn into office.

“The first question we have to ask: where are these young individuals getting so many guns from?” said Mitchell.

As a Montgomery Public Schools employee, Mitchell mentioned that the death hits too close to home, adding that his daughter taught Vickers when he attended Southlawn Elementary School, and his brother coached him in football.

Mitchell and Vickers both said they want to put an end to youth violence, adding that it will take parents and mentors to become more engaged with the youth to strengthen the influence.

“Once the parents buy in, you’ll start seeing a lot of things change,” Mitchell said.

