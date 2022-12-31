First Alert: Scattered showers linger into New Year’s Eve

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain moved into the state of Alabama Friday and will linger through the night. Once the bulk of the rain exits, clouds will remain in place and patchy fog will be possible. Lows tonight will hover in the 50s and 60s with a bit of a breeze.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Clouds will stick around during New Year’s Eve. We are also tracking widely scattered to numerous showers in the forecast as a system quickly moves across the area. A few thunderstorms are possible through midday into the early afternoon hours Saturday. Highs will warm into the 70s Saturday with southwest to west winds around 5 mph.

As we ring in 2023, skies will remain mostly cloudy, but the wet weather will be cleared out. Lows will hover in the 50s with light to calm winds.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

New Year’s Day on Sunday will be dry. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon and afternoon highs will warm into the 70s. Winds will continue to be light to calm through the day and night. Lows Sunday night will hover in the 50s under mainly clear skies.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorm chances increasing by the afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will again top out in the 70s with lows in the 60s. Cloudy skies prevail Monday night with rain and storm chances lingering.

A FIRST ALERT Tuesday as we will track a strong cold front that will swing across the Deep South. That cold front will bring the possibility for strong to severe storms to Alabama. Highs ahead of the front will be in the 70s with cloudy skies and breezy winds. Rain lingers into Tuesday night with lows hovering near 60 degrees and cloudy skies prevailing.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The messy storm system will keep rain in the forecast for Wednesday along with mainly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Wednesday with lows in the 40s and the rain exiting the region.

Things clear out by Thursday and temperatures will cool down. Skies will be mostly sunny by late week ahead with highs in the 50s. Lows are back into the upper 30s by Thursday night under partly to mostly clear skies.

Friday of next week will be sunny and afternoon highs will hover in the 50s, lows will again drop into the 30s and 40s to wrap up the first week of January.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.