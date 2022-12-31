Funeral held for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger is being remembered for his courage, resolve and commitment to serve and protect his community.

Sedinger passed away Monday after a brief battle with cancer. He was 72 years old.

Sedinger was laid to rest Friday. With heavy hearts, hundreds gathered at Centerpoint Fellowship Church to pay their final farewells to Sedinger, who was a pillar in the community.

“It was a wonderful testimony how many people were impacted by Joe’s kindness, by his commitment to being a great sheriff and being a good family man, good friend, good neighbor,” said John Schmidt, the senior pastor of Centerpoint Fellowship Church

Law enforcement officers from across the state were on hand to honor Sedinger. He was first elected in 2014 but had worked with the sheriff’s office for nearly three decades. Those who knew him well described him as having a courageous servant’s heart.

“I’ve always been impressed with the way that he could relate to people, with the way that he cared,” said C.J. Robinson, district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit.

“He was fair and honest man. He was a family man. He was a godly man. And he would help anybody that he could help,” said Capt. Tom Allen with the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Hundreds lined the street for the funeral procession. Along the route to his final resting place, Sedinger passed by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and courthouse one last time.

“He was very well liked. He was very well loved. He did everything he could for the whole community,” said Marie Conley, resident.

“I just think that whoever takes his place has some big shoes to fill. He set a pretty high bar, and he’s going to be greatly missed by us and the whole community and county,” said Ava Postma, resident.

Sedinger was honored with a commendation from the Gov. Kay Ivey that was presented by Sen. Clyde Chambliss.

Ivey appointed Autauga County’s chief deputy, David Hill, to serve as sheriff for the rest of Sedinger’s term, which ends Jan. 16. This gives her time to identify candidates for appointment to fill the new vacancy once the term begins.

