Man charged in Montgomery woman’s shooting death

Sherman Stoval has been charged in connection to a deadly Friday night shooting.
Sherman Stoval has been charged in connection to a deadly Friday night shooting.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly Friday night shooting.

Sherman Stoval, 41, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 43-year-old Danyell Brown, also of Montgomery.

According to police, authorities were called to the 4100 block of Carmichael Road around 8:30 pm. Friday after receiving word of a person shot. Officers said the victim was found with a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

Stovall is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

