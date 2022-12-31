Montgomery woman killed in New Year’s Eve crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a New Year’s Eve crash that left a woman dead.

According to police, units responded to the area of East South Boulevard near Norman Bridge Road around 8 a.m. Saturday in reference to a single-vehicle wreck.

There, police said the driver of a 2007 Pontiac Vice, 47-year-old Samantha Edwards, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the crash have been released.

