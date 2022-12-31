Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Person responsible for Clanton city park vandalism comes forward

Clanton police looking for driver of vehicle who vandalized city park
Clanton police looking for driver of vehicle who vandalized city park(Clanton Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A person shown doing donuts in a Clanton city park has come forward about the damage done to the grass.

“The subject in the video has made contact with us and will be coming by to fix the grass,” the Clanton Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

Police say the the subject is a juvenile and the person’s name will not be released.

At around 2:23 a.m. Friday morning, a vehicle described as a Dodge diesel truck was captured on a surveillance camera doing donuts in a grassy area of a city park.

Clanton police shared the video footage in a now-deleted Facebook post saying that if the person responsible came forward by January 6 to repair the damage then no charges would be filed.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Montgomery airport worker killed in industrial accident
Demericon Crosskey is charged with murder in the shooting death of Deanthony Vickers.
Arrest made in shooting death of 14-year-old Montgomery student
Jarquavious Ahmad Smith has been charged with the murder of Sidney Freeman
18-year-old charged with capital murder in Union Springs
File image
Montgomery woman killed in New Year’s Eve crash

Latest News

U.S. 280 in Lee County reopens after multi-vehicle crash
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) dives for yardage as Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25)...
No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal
Thorsby man killed in single-vehicle crash
First responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Montgomery airport worker killed in industrial accident
2 injured, 1 critically, in Montgomery crash involving 4 vehicles