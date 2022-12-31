Person responsible for Clanton city park vandalism comes forward

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A person shown doing donuts in a Clanton city park has come forward about the damage done to the grass.

“The subject in the video has made contact with us and will be coming by to fix the grass,” the Clanton Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

Police say the the subject is a juvenile and the person’s name will not be released.

At around 2:23 a.m. Friday morning, a vehicle described as a Dodge diesel truck was captured on a surveillance camera doing donuts in a grassy area of a city park.

Clanton police shared the video footage in a now-deleted Facebook post saying that if the person responsible came forward by January 6 to repair the damage then no charges would be filed.

