2 injured, 1 critically, in Montgomery crash involving 4 vehicles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that left two people hurt on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, units responded to the scene in the 200 block of Eastern Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said one driver suffered life-threatening injuries, while another driver suffered only minor injuries. Both victims were transported to local hospital for treatment.

No further details about the wreck have been released.

