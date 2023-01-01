First Alert: Sunny and warm New Year’s Day, ahead of rain/storms to start the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New Year’s Day will feature partly to mostly sunny skies along with dry conditions. Afternoon highs will be rather warm for the first day of 2023, in the 70s. Light to calm winds will prevail through the day and night. Lows Sunday night will hover in the 50s under mainly clear skies.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorm chances increasing by the afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will again top out in the 70s with lows in the 60s. Cloudy and wet conditions are expected Monday night with a few thunderstorms possible.

A FIRST ALERT Tuesday as we will track a strong storm system that will swing across the Deep South.

That boundary will bring the possibility for strong to severe storms to Alabama Tuesday. Highs ahead of the front will be in the 70s with cloudy skies and breezy winds. Rain lingers into Tuesday night with lows hovering near 60 degrees.

The messy storm system setup will keep rain in the forecast for Wednesday morning along with mainly to partly cloudy conditions. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Wednesday with lows in the 40s.

Conditions become calmer by Thursday and temperatures will cool down. Skies will be mostly sunny by late week with highs in the 50s. Lows are back into the upper 30s by Thursday night under partly to mostly clear skies.

Friday of next week will be sunny and afternoon highs will hover in the 50s, lows will again drop into the 30s to near freezing.

Saturday of next week also looks dry and calm with afternoon highs hovering in the 50s for the start to the first full weekend of the new year.

