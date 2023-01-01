First Alert: Tracking rain/storms to start the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a warm and sunny start to the New Year, conditions will remain mild as we move through the night. Lows will hover in the 50s and 60s overnight with partly to mostly clear skies and light winds. Areas of patchy, dense fog will again be possible tonight, and caution is urged if traveling in dense fog.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorm chances increasing by the afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will again top out in the 70s with lows in the 60s. Cloudy skies and a few pockets of rain are expected Monday night with a thunderstorm or two possible.

A FIRST ALERT Tuesday as we will track a strong storm system that will move across the Deep South, bringing the possibility for strong to severe storms to Alabama Tuesday.

Temperatures will be warm ahead of the storm system, in the 70s, with partly to mainly cloudy skies and breezy winds. Enough dynamics look to be in place for storms to have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, quarter size hail, localized flooding and tornadoes.

It is a good idea to prepare now for the threat of impending stormy weather. Make sure to have a plan in place, if a severe storm threatens your homestead, also have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings, such as a NOAA weather radio, plus the WSFA First Alert Weather App.

Rain and storms are forecast to linger into Tuesday night and through the morning hours on Wednesday with low temperatures hovering near 60 degrees.

The messy storm system setup will keep rain in the forecast for Wednesday morning along with mainly to partly cloudy conditions during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Wednesday with lows in the 40s.

Conditions become calmer by Thursday and temperatures will cool down. Skies will be mostly sunny by late week with highs in the 50s. Lows are back into the upper 30s by Thursday night under partly to mostly clear skies.

Friday of next week will also be sunny and afternoon highs will hover in the 50s, lows will again drop into the 30s to near freezing.

Saturday and Sunday of next weekend continue the dry and calm weather pattern, with afternoon highs hovering in the 50s and 60s and overnight lows on either side of 40 degrees during the first full weekend of the new year.

