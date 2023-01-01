Advertise
Montgomery airport closed ‘until further notice’ after worker’s death

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport is closed after a worker was killed in a New Year’s Eve industrial accident.

All flights outbound and inbound via the airport have been grounded “until further notice,” MGM officials announced Saturday night. Passengers are advised to check directly with American Airlines regarding any status changes.

Officials said the incident involved an American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines ground crew employee.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to CNN that the incident happened “where American Airlines Flight 3408, an Embraer E175, was parked.” The flight was scheduled to depart Montgomery for Dallas-Forth Worth Saturday afternoon, according to CNN.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines, said Wade A. Davis, executive director of MGM. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

No further details surrounding the worker’s death have been released amid an investigation.

