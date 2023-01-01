Montgomery airport reopens after worker killed in industrial accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport has resumed normal operations after a worker was killed in an industrial accident on New Year’s Eve.

The airport temporarily halted outbound and inbound flights Saturday evening.

Officials said the incident involved an American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines ground crew employee.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to CNN that the incident happened “where American Airlines Flight 3408, an Embraer E175, was parked.” The flight was scheduled to depart Montgomery for Dallas-Forth Worth Saturday afternoon, according to CNN.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines, said Wade A. Davis, executive director of MGM. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

Passengers are advised to check with their airline carrier for any flight changes.

Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. — Montgomery Regional Airport (@flymgm) January 1, 2023

No further details surrounding the worker’s death have been released amid an investigation by the FAA.

