Montgomery woman found shot to death on New Year’s Day

Montgomery police say a 27-year-old was found shot to death early Sunday morning.
Montgomery police say a 27-year-old was found shot to death early Sunday morning.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found shot in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Police said the victim, 27-year-old Brittany Fuller, of Montgomery, was found in the 1300 block of Stonehenge Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831, CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or their secret witness hotline at 334-625-4000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

