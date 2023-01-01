Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Thorsby man killed in single-vehicle crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Thorsby man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Chilton County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Michael D. Tobi, 45, was fatally injured when the 2012 Nissan Altima he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Authorities said the wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on County Road 76 near County Road 30.

The crash remains under investigation by Alabama state troopers.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Montgomery woman killed in New Year’s Eve crash
Demericon Crosskey is charged with murder in the shooting death of Deanthony Vickers.
Arrest made in shooting death of 14-year-old Montgomery student
Sherman Stoval has been charged in connection to a deadly Friday night shooting.
Man charged in Montgomery woman’s shooting death
First responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Montgomery airport worker killed in industrial accident
Jarquavious Ahmad Smith has been charged with the murder of Sidney Freeman
18-year-old charged with capital murder in Union Springs

Latest News

First responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Montgomery airport worker killed in industrial accident
2 injured, 1 critically, in Montgomery crash involving 4 vehicles
Sherman Stoval has been charged in connection to a deadly Friday night shooting.
Man charged in Montgomery woman’s shooting death
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the...
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95