Thorsby man killed in single-vehicle crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Thorsby man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Chilton County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Michael D. Tobi, 45, was fatally injured when the 2012 Nissan Altima he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Authorities said the wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on County Road 76 near County Road 30.

The crash remains under investigation by Alabama state troopers.

