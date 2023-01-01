Advertise
U.S. 280 in Lee County reopens after multi-vehicle crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says all lanes of U.S. Highway 280 near Lee Road 980 in Lee County have reopened hours after a multi-vehicle crash.

The crashes happened just before 9 p.m., an ALEA spokesperson said.

Few other details about the crash, including the exact number of vehicles or any possible injuries, were immediately available.

The cause of the crashes has yet to be determined, but Lee County is currently under a Dense Fog Advisory that has created low visibility conditions for driving, according to the Lee County EMA’s office.

LeeCo Alerts!: Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of...

Posted by Lee County, Alabama Emergency Management Agency on Saturday, December 31, 2022

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division and officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

