Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized

Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home...
Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York. Three other kids and their grandma were hospitalized.(Source: WKBW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Three children were killed and four other people, three of them children, were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in New York.

Flames spread through a single family home Saturday morning in Buffalo, New York. Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died in the fire.

Three other children, including an infant, survived. Two of them are in critical condition at the hospital.

The children’s 63-year-old grandmother was also hurt in the fire. She is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, but early reports indicate it started on the first floor in a dining area.

The deaths come as Buffalo recovers from a major blizzard. The winter storm dumped four feet of snow on the city and left dozens of people dead.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Worker killed in Montgomery airport ‘industrial’ accident
Sherman Stoval has been charged in connection to a deadly Friday night shooting.
Man charged in Montgomery woman’s shooting death
File image
Montgomery woman killed in New Year’s Eve crash
Montgomery police say a 27-year-old was found shot to death early Sunday morning.
Montgomery woman found shot to death on New Year’s Day
2 injured, 1 critically, in Montgomery crash involving 4 vehicles

Latest News

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack at New Year's Eve checkpoint
Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43
A worker with the Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in industrial accident on New Year's...
NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport
Flu, COVID-19 and RSV concerns still linger in 2023.
‘Tripledemic’ concerns linger in 2023