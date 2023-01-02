Advertise
Mobile police have suspect in custody in deadly downtown New Year’s Eve shooting; victim identified

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department said it has one male suspect in custody from the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. He was receiving medical treatment and will be transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder, police said.

On Monday morning, police identified the deceased victim as Jatarious Reives, 24.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has released a statement the shooting:

“Like so many others, I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile. I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with suspected gang affiliations have taken a life, injured others and tarnished what should have been a safe and fun event.

“This afternoon I met personally with the leadership of the Mobile Police Department and our federal law enforcement partners for an after-action report. A task force has already been launched dedicated to finding everyone responsible for last night’s shooting and holding them accountable. We will use every resource available to MPD and my office, and I have complete confidence that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.”

Police said that at about 11:14 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the 200 block of Dauphin Street. That’s between Jackson and Joachim streets, where crowds were gathered for the nearby MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration.

Officers discovered a 24-year-old male gunshot victim. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

During the gunfire, nine other people suffered gunshot wounds, police said. The victims, ages 17 to 57, were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to severe.

Police also said two businesses were also struck by gunfire.

If you have information about the case, you are asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, send an anonymous tip, or text 844-251-0644 or mobilepd.org/crimetip "

---

