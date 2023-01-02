Programming Alert: WSFA 12 News to air at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. Monday
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will only air its regularly scheduled newscast programming at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday.
At 10 a.m., viewers can watch the Rose Bowl Parade. The program will last 90 minutes with commercial breaks.
All newscast programming will resume at its regularly scheduled time on Tuesday.
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.