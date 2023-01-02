Advertise
Programming Alert: WSFA 12 News to air at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. Monday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will only air its regularly scheduled newscast programming at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday.

At 10 a.m., viewers can watch the Rose Bowl Parade. The program will last 90 minutes with commercial breaks.

All newscast programming will resume at its regularly scheduled time on Tuesday.

