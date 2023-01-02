Advertise
Southside Primary School celebrating 'sweet 16' in the classroom

Lequita Carter is coming up on her “sweet 16” as an educator and she says that her journey has...
Lequita Carter is coming up on her “sweet 16” as an educator and she says that her journey has been beyond sweet and fulfilling.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) – Lequita Carter is coming up on her “sweet 16″ as an educator and she says that her journey has been beyond sweet and fulfilling.

“I love my babies here and we are going to continue to work hard and be successful,” Carter said.

The 1st-grade teacher at Southside Primary School is a self-contained elementary school teacher. She teaches her students every single subject on her own, and she truly believes that this is what she was called to do.

“I love to see my kids grow,” she said, “I look at where they start and where I want their end results to be.”

She said her teaching style is simple: she loves and embraces each student.

“I treat them like they’re my own. So, if they’re my own, you’re going to give them everything they need to be to be successful,” she said.

The hugs and smiles make her job a lot easier and are a daily reminder that she loves what she does and that her students love her in return.

“They make my day every day,” Carter said, “We have amazing kids here at Southside Primary, so I say ‘kudos to the principal and kudos to the other teachers here.’”

