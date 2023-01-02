‘Tripledemic’ concerns linger in 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a new year and many people are likely looking for a fresh start as it relates to their health. However, flu, COVID-19 and RSV concerns still linger in 2023.

When will these “tripledemic” concerns come to an end in Alabama? Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health shared insight.

Flu

The doctor said less Alabamians have been visiting medical clinics with flu-like illnesses. She said that is a good sign, but with recent Christmas and New Year’s gatherings, the flu could spike again.

“I am very concerned that we’re going to see another peak with influenza,” Landers shared. “I want to absolutely say right here, if you’ve not had your influenza vaccine, please take it.”

The flu season will likely wrap up in the spring or summer.

RSV

The pediatrician said RSV has posed a more significant problem than previous years – primarily for children.

The CDC reports RSV season traditionally peaks in the winter, but these seasons can vary.

“It’s very, very important to keep in touch with your health care provider when your child is sick or when you’re sick,” Landers said.

Children who get any type of illness should remain at home, and not sent back to school with the rest of their peers. Parents are asked to clean their surroundings and remind their children to wash their hands thoroughly.

COVID-19

The coronavirus has been unpredictable in recent years. ADPH is cautious of another spike, but adds the state now has more tools to stop the spread.

“We are seeing an increase in COVID once again,” she said. “Fortunately, we do have the ability to do a lot more testing now than we did a couple of years ago”

People can still order up to four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

The doctor said the antiviral drug Paxlovid has shown success at reducing hospitalizations. She continues to urge people to get the vaccine and to get boosted.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.