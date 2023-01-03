Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama.

According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:

Dallas County- 230 customers

Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers

Fewer outages also exist in Autauga County -70 customers and Lowndes County- 70 customers.

Severe weather began moving its way into Alabama early Tuesday and is expected to continue into Wednesday morning.

In Perry County, the Emergency Management Office reports that a family lost their mobile home on Coretta Scott King Highway after it was lifted off its foundation. No one was injured.

In Autauga County, a home caught fire after a possible lightning strike. Details about this situation are limited.

