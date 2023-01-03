Advertise
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama

About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama.
About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama.

According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:

  • Dallas County- 230 customers
  • Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers

Fewer outages also exist in Autauga County -70 customers and Lowndes County- 70 customers.

Severe weather began moving its way into Alabama early Tuesday and is expected to continue into Wednesday morning.

In Perry County, the Emergency Management Office reports that a family lost their mobile home on Coretta Scott King Highway after it was lifted off its foundation. No one was injured.

In Autauga County, a home caught fire after a possible lightning strike. Details about this situation are limited.

