Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ALEA announces end-of-year traffic fatalities report for 2022

ALEA shares safety tips for the water and roads amid upcoming holiday weekend, summer months
ALEA shares safety tips for the water and roads amid upcoming holiday weekend, summer months
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABAMA (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division released its 2022 traffic fatality report with 19 fewer deadly traffic accidents than in 2021.

According to ALEA, troopers investigated nearly 40,000 traffic crashes last year. Out of those incidents, 586 resulted in fatalities. However, troopers also say from 2021, crashes and injuries declined by 2,831 in total.

“We would like to thank the motoring public for their diligence and continuous efforts in assisting law enforcement, which enabled ALEA Troopers to reduce the number of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities, ultimately making Alabama roadways safer,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “However, this extended holiday travel period still reminds us that we need to remain constant in our resolve to create an environment of safety on our state’s roadways. Unfortunately, this year there were 14 lives tragically lost.”

During the extended holiday traffic period that spanned over nine days, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 24 and ending at midnight Jan. 1, 2023, fatal accidents happened in 11 counties, including Chambers, that killed 14 people -- 11 drivers and three passengers.

ALEA says all the vehicles involved in the deadly wreck were equipped with seat belts. Four of the individuals were using them, and nine were not.

“Our Troopers did a phenomenal job this year actively patrolling and working numerous high-visibility details in order to reduce crashes and save lives,” said Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety Colonel Jimmy Helms. “However, they were tasked with notifying the loved ones of these 14 individuals following the fatal crashes over the holiday season. This is one of the most difficult parts of our job, and we at ALEA offer our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones.”

ALEA says its goal is to continue to remind everyone how vital traffic safety is and urge travelers to make it a top priority for the new year.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A worker with the Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in industrial accident on New Year's...
NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport
A First Alert Weather Day is effective today and tonight.
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day
First responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Worker killed in Montgomery airport ‘industrial’ accident
Montgomery police say a 27-year-old was found shot to death early Sunday morning.
Montgomery woman found shot to death on New Year’s Day
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for escaped inmate Linwood Harris.
ADOC reports inmate escapee from Montgomery job site
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office celebrated one of its own headed into retirement....
Longtime Montgomery County deputy retires
Interest continues to grow for medical cannabis around the state. So far, around 20 cities...
Minorities to benefit from Alabama medical cannabis business license applications
Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama.
EMA: Trees down on homes, boats sunk in Elmore County storm damage
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission reviewing business license applications
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission reviewing business license applications