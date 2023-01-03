ALEA announces end-of-year traffic fatalities report for 2022

ALABAMA (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division released its 2022 traffic fatality report with 19 fewer deadly traffic accidents than in 2021.

According to ALEA, troopers investigated nearly 40,000 traffic crashes last year. Out of those incidents, 586 resulted in fatalities. However, troopers also say from 2021, crashes and injuries declined by 2,831 in total.

“We would like to thank the motoring public for their diligence and continuous efforts in assisting law enforcement, which enabled ALEA Troopers to reduce the number of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities, ultimately making Alabama roadways safer,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “However, this extended holiday travel period still reminds us that we need to remain constant in our resolve to create an environment of safety on our state’s roadways. Unfortunately, this year there were 14 lives tragically lost.”

During the extended holiday traffic period that spanned over nine days, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 24 and ending at midnight Jan. 1, 2023, fatal accidents happened in 11 counties, including Chambers, that killed 14 people -- 11 drivers and three passengers.

ALEA says all the vehicles involved in the deadly wreck were equipped with seat belts. Four of the individuals were using them, and nine were not.

“Our Troopers did a phenomenal job this year actively patrolling and working numerous high-visibility details in order to reduce crashes and save lives,” said Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety Colonel Jimmy Helms. “However, they were tasked with notifying the loved ones of these 14 individuals following the fatal crashes over the holiday season. This is one of the most difficult parts of our job, and we at ALEA offer our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones.”

ALEA says its goal is to continue to remind everyone how vital traffic safety is and urge travelers to make it a top priority for the new year.

