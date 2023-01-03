Authorities searching for missing Autauga County man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help finding a missing man.

The sheriff’s office says William Lee Fischer II, 38, left his home on Autauga County Road 20W in around 10 p.m. Sunday. He has not been seen since.

According to the sheriff’s office, Fischer told relatives he was heading to Chilton County. He left in a silver four-door Volkswagen Jetta with tag number A00TWD.

Authorities say he has a medical condition that causes him to have seizures and he may not have his medication.

Fischer is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and around 215 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who know his whereabouts is asked to contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or your local law enforcement agency.

