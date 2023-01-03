EMA: Trees down on homes, boats sunk in Elmore County storm damage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen with additional severe weather expected.

STORM DAMAGE

Autauga County

In Autauga County, a home caught fire after a possible lightning strike on Wyatt Loop Road. Details about this situation are limited.

Elmore County

In Elmore County, the Emergency Management Agency reports a number of damage reports from Highway 111 in Deatsville through and across Lake Jordan, Titus, the Seman area and into Coosa County. There are a a number trees on the roadways along Coosa River Road, Island Road, Titus Road and Circle Lane.

The EMA director says trees are reported on several homes. Units are checking homes with damage, the director said. Most have been cleared at this point with no reports of injuries.

There are reports of some boats having sunk on Lake Jordan but there are no known injuries.

The EMA is asking people to stay out of the area and avoid sightseeing.

Perry County

In Perry County, the Emergency Management Office reports that a family lost their mobile home on Coretta Scott King Highway after it was lifted off its foundation. No one was injured.

POWER OUTAGES

As of 2 p.m., Alabama Power reported 1,200 of its customers without power in central Alabama. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:

Dallas County- 230 customers

Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers

Fewer outages also exist in Autauga County (70 customers) and Lowndes County (70 customers).

WEATHER PHOTOS

