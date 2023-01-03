Advertise
Gym assistant manager, member offer tips on keeping New Year’s resolutions

Tips from Crunch Fitness in Montgomery on how to keep them.(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every year, 39% of Americans make new year resolutions, and almost half of those goals revolve around physical fitness, according to the website insideoutmastery.com.

“First couple months, they get discouraged, they stare at the scale wondering why they’re going up and down,” said Crunch Fitness’ assistant manager, Jamie Thomas.

Thomas said the biggest mistake someone can make is to put too much on their plate.

He said to effectively achieve your goals, start small. If you are trying to gain or lose weight, getting advice from a nutritionist and being consistent are the best ways to see results.

Gym member Anya Jenkins set lofty goals last year and met those goals by the new year.

“My goal for 2022 was to have a 315 deadlift and I think like 225 squat,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins is lifting hundreds of pounds and she’s been training for four years. While it takes work to get there, she has a tip for beginners.

“Not focus on what everyone else is doing because everyone in here lifting big weights starts from nothing everyone starts from somewhere, so you have to keep going so you can reach where you want to be,” said Jenkins.

