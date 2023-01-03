Advertise
Mayor Reed authorizes support following tragic death of airline employee

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has issued a statement following the tragic death of an airline...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has issued a statement following the tragic death of an airline employee.

“Our thoughts are with the family, colleagues and everyone affected by the recent tragedy at the Montgomery Regional Airport,” posted to Twitter Monday.

Reed said he has authorized the city to assist by providing any necessary support.

“I have authorized the city to provide any support necessary to assist the Montgomery Regional Airport Police, the 187th Fighter Wing of the Alabama Air National Guard Fire/Rescue, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration,” Reed said.

The incident took place on New Year’s Eve. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, an American Airlines plane was parked at the gate with the parking brake set when a ground support personnel was “ingested into the engine.”

The victim’s identity has not been released. A preliminary report is expected from the NTSB within the new two to three weeks.

