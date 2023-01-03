Advertise
Millbrook police searching for missing man

The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating James Lewis Upchurch.
The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating James Lewis Upchurch.((Source: ALEA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 74-year-old man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, police are searching for James Lewis Upchurch. He was last seen Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Rives Road.

Upchurch may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment, ALEA added.

Anyone with information regarding Upchurch’s whereabouts should contact the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-6832 or 911.

