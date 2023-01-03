Montgomery man charged in Christmas Day arson

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson after a fire at a Montgomery apartment complex on Christmas Day.

According to court documents, Samuel Earl Smith is charged with arson first degree.

An arrest affidavit indicates around 1 p.m., witnesses reported they smelled a strong odor of gasoline and saw Smith set a rag on fire, then throw it toward an apartment door on Upper Wetumpka Road.

The witnesses said the fire was extinguished before it could cause additional damage, the affidavit added.

Smith was taken into custody on Friday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center.

